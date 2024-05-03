'Not getting monthly pension from TS govt' claims Padma Shri recipient Kinnera Mogulaiah

Darshanam Mogulaiah also known as Kinnera Mogulaiah, Padma Shri recipient in 2022, said that he was not receiving the monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the State government for the last five months due to which he has been facing severe financial problems.
Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Mogulaiah dismissed the State government's claims that the pension of March was deposited in his account on March 31. "I am not receiving the monthly pension. I am ready to prove it," he said.
The BRS government recognising the services of Mogulaiah, Tribal music artiste, one among a few surviving performers of a tribal musical instrument known by the name Kinnera, gave Rs one crore to him after the Centre conferred him with Padma Shri.
"The BRS government gave Rs one crore. With that amount, I have purchased a house site and constructed a house on the land spending Rs 75 lakh. I have spent spent the remaining money to marry off my two children," Mogulaiah said. He explained that he was suffering from diabetes and his son was suffering from seizures. "Both of us require Rs 12,000 per month for purchasing medicines," he explained.
Mogulaiah said that though the BRS government assured to provide 600 yards of house site in LB Nagar in Hyderabad and issued a GO, the Revenue officials did not give possession of the land so far. The then BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju requested the government to provide a house site to Mogulaiah in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
However, the government said that it would provide 600 yards in LB Nagar only. "I have been meeting the successive district Collectors of the Rangareddy district with the help of a local scribe for the last one year. But, the officials are yet to provide the land," he added.
As he required money for purchasing the medicines, he met some sub-inspectors of police in the city and they gave Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. "When my son was unable to speak due to convulsions and hospitalised recently, the then Government Advisor KV Ramanachary gave Rs two lakh. Then, I have paid the hospital fee," Mogulaiah explained.
Mogulaiah recently met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and explained his problems. Now, the artiste is requesting the government to allot a house site in LB Nagar as assured by the State government and also prompt the payment of his monthly pension, granted by the State government for life time as a special case for the Pamda Shri recipient.