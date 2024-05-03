'Not getting monthly pension from TS govt' claims Padma Shri recipient Kinnera Mogulaiah

Darshanam Mogulaiah also known as Kinnera Mogulaiah, Padma Shri recipient in 2022, said that he was not receiving the monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the State government for the last five months due to which he has been facing severe financial problems.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Mogulaiah dismissed the State government's claims that the pension of March was deposited in his account on March 31. "I am not receiving the monthly pension. I am ready to prove it," he said.

The BRS government recognising the services of Mogulaiah, Tribal music artiste, one among a few surviving performers of a tribal musical instrument known by the name Kinnera, gave Rs one crore to him after the Centre conferred him with Padma Shri.

"The BRS government gave Rs one crore. With that amount, I have purchased a house site and constructed a house on the land spending Rs 75 lakh. I have spent spent the remaining money to marry off my two children," Mogulaiah said. He explained that he was suffering from diabetes and his son was suffering from seizures. "Both of us require Rs 12,000 per month for purchasing medicines," he explained.