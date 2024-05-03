Telangana’s torrid Thursday: Temperature touches 46.6°C

HYDERABAD : Telangana continued to experience torrid temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury exceeding the 46°C mark in 11 districts.

As per the TSDPS, Nalgonda recorded 46.6°C, the highest in the state. It was closely followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Suryapet districts at 46.5°C. Jagtial, Khammam and Peddapalli districts recorded 46.4°C on Thursday, followed by Mahabubabad district at 46.3°C.

In Hyderabad, Quthbullapur recorded the highest temperature of 43.4°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted prolonged heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in various districts of the state, with an orange alert being issued till May 5. Prolonged heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to bring respite at isolated places over Telangana from May 6.

The city is anticipated to experience partly cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 42°C and 29°C respectively for the next 48 hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-westerlies with wind speeds around 4 and 8 kmph, the IMD forecast.