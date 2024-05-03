Union govt not interested in helping beedi sector: Jeevan

NIZAMABAD : Congress Nizamabad Parliamentary segment candidate T Jeevan Reddy accused the BJP of creating a crisis in the beedi industry during its 10 years of rule.

Speaking at an event organised for beedi workers in Nizamabad on Thursday, he said that the Union government earned one-third of the beedi industry’s revenue through GST but did not take any steps for the welfare of beedi rollers, who are mostly women, in the state. Jeevan claimed that the government was only interested in earning revenue from the industry, but not in protecting it.

“There are around two lakh beedi rollers living in the constituency. The beedi industry plays a crucial role in the rural economy of the state, and most rural women depend on it to earn a livelihood. If the government is concerned about the health hazards of smoking, it should also consider the injuries caused by alcohol and close down the alcohol industry as well,” he said.

He said that the ESI Hospital in the town is in the worst condition, adding that beedi rollers do not receive any other facilities for maternity benefits, scholarships or reservations in the education sector. To address these issues, Jeevan said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to provide Rs 4,000 as monthly financial assistance to those who have PF accounts. Maternity benefits and facilities will also be provided in the education sector, he said.

Jeevan added that Congress leaders will prepare a list of beedi rollers of the district, and party activists will ensure that are beneficiaries of all government schemes. The meeting was also attended by Advisor to Government Md Ali Shabbir.