Workshops for TSRTC employees on e-buses

HYDERABAD : To increase awareness about electric buses, the TSRTC employees will attend workshops on the management of these vehicles. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen and TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar at Bus Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting was part of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) pilot project. The discussion moved around the financing mechanism of ZEVs, which has to be strengthened as per the agreement reached with the UK, the US and India at the G-20 meetings held in Goa last year.

The usage of electric buses in the RTC, technical support, upgrading skills, and training were primarily discussed.