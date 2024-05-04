BRS dramas over power shocking, says Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD : Making it clear that there is uninterrupted power supply in the state even during peak demand, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, on Friday came down like a tonne of bricks on the Opposition BRS for resorting to false propaganda that power cuts are back in Telangana.

“The people rejected the campaign by BRS leaders during the Assembly elections that there would be no power if Congress was elected. The people taught the BRS a lesson. However, they do not appear to have learnt any lessons. BRS leaders are resorting to dramas to show as if there were power cuts during their campaign meetings and press meets,” Vikramarka said.

He said that false propaganda, with an intention to mislead the people, was carried out on social media that there were power cuts during BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meetings in Mahbubnagar and Suryapet.

Reiterating that quality power was being supplied “ever since Indiramma Rajyam was established in the state”, Vikramarka said: “Nowhere are power cuts being imposed in the state. Even if any technical snags occur anywhere, the electricity department staff are restoring power immediately.”

He recalled that the government has been very strict, not sparing anyone in case of negligence by department personnel. “Departmental action is being taken against them,” Vikramarka said.

Sharing data on power supply, he said that in the last five months, the Congress government supplied more power than supplied by the previous administration in the corresponding period last year.

While 36,207 million units (MU) was supplied from December 2022 to April 30, 2023, after Congress came to power 38,155 MU was supplied from December 2023 to April 30, 2024, the deputy chief minister said.

He said the Congress government has the record of supplying 15,497 MW during peak demand. With the temperatures reaching 450C, power demand was naturally increasing, he said. Sometimes due to increase in load technical problems would arise here and there and power supply would trip. Such instances were being addressed immediately by the electricity department staff, Vikramarka said.

Citing examples from 2023 when the BRS was in power, he said from April 24, 2023 to April 30, 2023, there were 1,369 instances of power supply tripping on 11kv lines in GHMC limits alone. “In that one week, power supply was interrupted for 580 hours. Now in the same one week period this year, 11 kv power lines tripped 272 times and power supply was interrupted only for 89 hours,” the deputy chief minister said.

Similarly for the same period last year, 301 transformers failed and this year 193 transformers failed. They were also replaced by new ones. What more proof one would need to show that this government was providing better power supply compared to the BRS regime, Vikramarka argued.

He said 226 special teams were constituted to address complaints on power interruption in GHMC limits. An integrated command control centre was set up in Hyderabad to continuously monitor power supply. The Command Control Centre was working continuously to resolve any issue, the deputy CM asserted.

Vikramarka’s power points