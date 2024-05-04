Case against Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy for ‘using kids’ in canvassing at Hyderabad roadshow

HYDERABAD: A case under Section 188 of IPC was registered by the Moghalpura police against Union Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, BJP MLA Raja Singh and party Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha following a complaint lodged by G Niranjan, TPCC senior vice president and chairman of the party’s Election Commission Coordination Committee, alleging that they were engaging children in election campaigning.

The complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj expressed concerns over the participation of children in campaign activities in violation of EC guidelines.

The complaint alleged that during a recent rally from Lal Darwaza to Sudha Talkies in the Hyderabad parliament constituency, children were seen holding BJP flags and other party symbols on the dais alongside political leaders. The children were again found participating in the public meeting held at Sudha Talkies after the rally, the complaint said.

Niranjan also enclosed purported photographic evidence showing Amit Shah, Raja Singh, Madhavi Latha and others sharing the stage with the children. This prompted the Moghalpura police to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.