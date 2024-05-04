Closure report on Rohith Vemula puts Telangana govt in a spot

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police late on Friday decided to file a petition in the “court concerned” to permit further investigation into the Rohith Vemula suicide case. Earlier in the day, the Gachibowli police here filed a closure report before the Telangana High Court citing lack of evidence in the case related to the 2016 suicide of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohith and stated that he did not belong to a Scheduled Caste community. The HC then disposed of the writ petitions related to the case.

In a press note issued on Friday night, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta said, “As some doubts have been expressed by the mother of Rohith Vemula on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case.”

More than eight years after Rohith’s suicide in January 2016, which sparked widespread protests across the nation, the police, in their closure report before Telangana HC, stated the reasons for suicide are personal and no one abetted it. “The deceased himself was aware that he does not belong to Scheduled Caste. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would put him to loss of his academic degrees,” the report said.

Many were accused in the case, including the then Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani, former Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya and the then VC of UoH P Appa Rao.

The closure report was filed in March before the jurisdictional court, four months after the Congress came to power in the state. After Rohith died by suicide in NRS hostel room on January 17, 2016, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited the UoH hostel, when protests were at the peak. In 2023, the grand old party said it would bring in a ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ to redress discrimination faced by SC, ST, OBC and minority students in educational institutions.

‘Did not belong to SC community’

The police in their closure report filed before the court said that Rohith did not belong to an SC community. “He was involved more in student political issues than in his studies,” the report said.