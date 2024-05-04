CM Revanth Reddy keeps up attack on BJP over reservations

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not conducting the population census as it plans to scrap reservations.

Addressing election meetings in Dharmapuri and Sircilla, Revanth asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why the his government did not take up the census in 2021.

He reiterated his allegations that if the BJP gets majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it would abolish reservations.

Revanth said reservations would be protected only if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister.

“If you want reservations to continue and also quotas to be increased, vote for the Congress. If you vote for the BJP, reservations will surely be scrapped,” he said.

The chief minister wondered why BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was maintaining silence on the issue. Stating that KCR too proposed to change the Constitution in February 2022, he alleged that KCR was planning to go along with the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.

“If the BRS wins one or two LS seats, those would be sold to the BJP,” he said and added that KCR supported the saffron party when it brought “gag” Acts. “For the sake of his daughter, KCR is pledging the self-respect of Telangana with Delhi Sultans,” he said.

He also alleged that Modi and “KD” were trying to destabilise his government.

Blaming the BJP government for not implementing the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act, he said that Modi insulted the people of Telangana by not releasing the funds to the State. “We have defeated BRS in the Assembly elections. Now, we will defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Referring to KCR’s ongoing bus yatra, Revanth said:”KCR bus yatra chustunte... thikkalodu tirunaallaku poyinatlu vundi (When you see his bus yatra, it looks as if a crazy guy has gone to a carnival).”