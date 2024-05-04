Congress promises national status for PRLIS, Medaram Jatara

HYDERABAD: Revival of Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR), setting up of steel factory at Bayyaram, railway coach factory, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), a Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad, National Sports University and a NITI Aayog regional office are among the 23 promises made by the Congress in its Telangana-specific Lok Sabha election manifesto it released at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

The state Congress made these promises in addition to the party’s national manifesto —Paanch Nyay.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, State Manifesto Committee chairman and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and members of the committee were present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the BJP government at the Centre had scrapped the ITIR in 2022.

The TPCC manifesto also promises to merge five villages in Bhadrachalam — Yetapaka, Gundala, Purushottam Patnam, Kannaigudem and Pichukalapadu — with Telangana. The villages were merged with Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation.

National status for Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, new airports, direct transfer of Central grants to sarpanches, Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line, four new Sainik schools, increase in the number of Kendriya Vidyalayas, double Navodaya Vidyalayas, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), National Aviation University, Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) campus, an advanced medical and health research institute under ICMR are among other commitments made by the Congress for Telangana. It also promises to set up solar power generating system in every household.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru IT & industrial corridor

The other promises included setting up of Hyderabad-Bengaluru IT and industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Miryalaguda industrial corridor through Nalgonda and Singareni industrial corridor, cultural and entertainment hub with international standards and a dry port. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu stated that the the Congress within 100 days of coming to power had streamlined the administration, which was allegedly left in a shambles by the BRS.

Dasmunshi said that the Congress would fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act after coming to power at the Centre, including establishment of a railway coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram steel plant, IIM in Hyderabad, rapid railway transport system between Hyderabad and Vijayawada and a mining university.

She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target of winning 400 seats with the goal of changing the Constitution.