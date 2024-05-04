Congress targeting BJP to cover up its failures: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress was targeting the BJP to cover up its failures, State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the leaders of the grand old party have no right to talk about Railways.

Addressing the media here, the BJP asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain how many funds were allotted to the Railways during UPA rule and compare those with the funds provided by Modi goverment in the last 10 years.

‘Revanth Reddy following in KCR’s footsteps’

Kishan said that the Union government was conducting the final location survey for the 200-km-long Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line project to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore.

He further said: “In 2018, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that even if the Centre does not provide funds, a steel plant will be set up at Bayyaram with state funds. It didn’t happen. Now, Revanth Reddy is following in KCR’s footsteps and cheating people.”

“After Kalvakuntla regime ended in Telangana, Sonia Gandhi’s family rule has started. Is this the change (you promised to the people)?” he wondered.

Alleging that the Congress has not issued even a single white ration card in five months since it came to power, Kishan said that the grand old party was propagating as if they are issuing those cards.

“What happened to the promise of providing LPG cylinders for Rs 500. How many people have been given the cylinders? The Congress also failed to provide interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups and accident insurance of `10 lakh,” he added.