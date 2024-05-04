CPI extends support to Congress candidate in Adilabad

ADILABAD : The Communist Party of India (CPI) will support Congress Adilabad candidate Atram Suguna in the Lok Sabha elections. The party took a decision to this effect during a meeting held here on Friday.

CPI leaders Kalaveni Shanker and M Prabhakar Reddy and Atram Suguna, DCCB chairman A Bhoja Reddy and Adilabad Assembly constituency in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Suguna appealed to all sections of the society to support the Congress. “The BJP and BRS did nothing for the constituency. All these two parties did was to spread lies,” Suguna said.

“If you want the constituency to be developed, strengthen the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” she added.

Rahul to address public meeting in Erravalli

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Erravalli in Jogulamba-Gadwal District on May 5. Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with other Congress leaders, on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made for the meeting. Later speaking to the media, the minister alleged that the BJP was trying to change the Constitution and abolish reservation system. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graph in north India is on the decline and that is why he is focusing on southern states.