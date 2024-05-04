DPRs for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 are getting ready, says NVS Reddy

HYDERABAD: Once the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, covering five new corridors with a length of 70 kms is in the final stages, are completed, the same will be put in the State Cabinet for approval. Following that, the state government, and then the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will approach the Central Government for sanctioning of funds.

Once the project is sanctioned by the Centre, the works will start, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

Participating in the celebrations of 50 crore passenger journeys of Hyderabad Metro Rail and launching of Customer Loyalty Stall and Green Miles Loyalty Club at Ameerpet Metro Station on Friday, NVS Reddy said that the works on the pending project from MGBS to Falaknuma covering a length 5.5 kilometres will start soon once the Lok Sabha elections are over. He said that no cities in the world survive without proper public transport, like a rail based system in place.

After the introduction of metro rail in three corridors of Hyderabad, about 15.50 crore litres of fuel like petrol and diesel was saved substantially. Around 3.4 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions were saved which is a huge development, he said.

“We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone of 50 crore passenger journeys. This achievement reflects the growing trust and preference for Hyderabad Metro as a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of travel. The launch of the Loyalty Programme underscores our commitment to continuously improve the passenger experience and reward our regular commuters.” NVS Reddy said.

“The Green Miles Loyalty Club is a unique programme designed to recognise and appreciate our loyal passengers. This innovative customer loyalty programme will not only incentivise ridership but also promote sustainable commuting habits within the city. I am confident that the Green Miles Loyalty Club will be a resounding success, further strengthening its commitment to providing a world-class commuting experience for the citizens of Hyderabad.” LTMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy said.

The Green Miles Loyalty Club is a customer loyalty programme that aims to reward regular passengers who use smart cards and earn points based on the number of trips taken in a calendar month. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts.