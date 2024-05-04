Heera Group’s plaint against producer for ‘grabbing’ land

HYDERABAD: A criminal case has been lodged against producer Bandla Ganesh by Nowhera Shaikh, CEO of the Heera Group. The complaint, registered at the Film Nagar police station, alleges unlawful possession of a property valued at Rs 75 crore and subsequent threats directed at the complainant.

According to Nowhera Shaikh, the accused, Bandla Ganesh, purportedly seized control of a high-value property belonging to her and intimidated her when confronted about vacating the premises.

Contrary to the claims made by the victim, sources told TNIE that the producer had entered into contractual agreements regarding the rental possession of the disputed property. These sources revealed that Ganesh had executed written bonds outlining the terms of the rental arrangement and even made a significant payment of Rs 3 crore in this regard.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) being invoked against Bandla Ganesh. Nowhera Shaikh had earlier approached the DGP and a case at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was also registered on March 26.

Notably, in February, Bandla Ganesh had filed a case against Nowhera Shaikh, alleging that she and a group of individuals had orchestrated an attack against him in relation to the disputed property’s vacation.