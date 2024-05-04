Home voting for senior citizens and PwDs begins

HYDERABAD: Home Voting for senior citizens above 85 years and People with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Hyderabad District, covering two Lok Sabha constituencies and one Assembly constituency in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, has begun. As many as 40 teams with 54 route charts have been formed in the Hyderabad district for home voting purposes.

On Friday, in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 112 persons utilised the facility while in Secunderabad constituency, 385 people utilised the home voting facility and in Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, 65 persons utilised the home voting facility.

Hyderabad District Collector and Returning Officer for Hyderabad constituency, Anudeep Durishetty, visited the homes of PwDs and monitored the voting process. The election authorities have requested senior citizens and PwDs to remain at their homes for voting purposes. Each team consists of polling officials, a police escort, micro observers and others to visit the homes for persons who applied for home voting. For service voters who are deployed on election duties, postal voting has also been taken up from Friday at the Facilitation Centre located at All Saints High School, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad.