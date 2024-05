HYDERABAD: The city recorded the highest temperature of this summer season yet on Friday amidst the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state for the past week.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 44.20C in Quthbullapur, marking a one degree rise from Thursday’s 43.20C.

The IMD also reported a sharp rise in temperatures in the city and said the ongoing heatwave will persist for the next four days across Telangana.

IMD officials, speaking to TNIE said, “Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature of the season on Friday. Maximum temperatures were higher compared to the last two years. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the state for the next four days, after which there will be a significant drop in temperatures. However, temperatures are expected to rise again towards the end of the month and continue until the start of June.”

Maximum temperatures in the state nearly reached 470C, with four districts — Peddapalli, Suryapet, Jagtial and Khammam — recording a maximum temperature of 46.70C, followed by Mancherial and Nalgonda at 46.50C.

As many as 29 districts were under a red alert for extreme temperatures, with the mercury crossing the 450C mark. Adilabad, Medak, Sangareddy and Hyderabad recorded temperatures above 440C, with an orange alert issued.

Light rains in parts of TG from May 6

The TSDPS further said that 95 mandals in the state experienced heatwave conditions with maximum temperature departures ranging from 4.5 degree to 6.4 degree celsius in these places.

The highest maximum average temperature in the state on Friday was 43.1 degree against the normal 40.7 degree, whereas the GHMC’s maximum average temperature was 42.4 degree against 39.8 degree normal.

According to IMD, dry weather will prevail in the state till May 6, after which light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts under the influence of a weather system from south Chhatisgarh to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema and Telangana. IMD also issued an orange warning for heatwave in the state till May 6.

The city is also expected to experience higher temperatures, with a maximum of 43 degree and minimum of 28 degree, along with north-westerly winds at speeds of around 4-8 kmph.