'Modi created a new MCC,' says AIMIM chief Owaisi

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a new MCC (Modi Criminal Code) under which he could say anything and nobody would stop him, alleged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday. The four-time Hyderabad parliamentarian was referring to Modi’s recent remarks about ‘ghuspethiyon’ (infiltrators) and ‘those who have many children’ during a rally in Rajasthan that sparked a nationwide controversy. Addressing a meeting at Charminar on Friday, Owaisi asked why the PM was targeting only one particular community?

“Wherever he (PM Modi) goes, he abuses us. He can speak about opposition parties and their candidates, but why is he targeting a particular community? Using the term jihadi, he is pointing towards us, who constitute 17 crore citizens in the country. After all these speeches, he has created a new MCC (Modi Criminal Code), under which he can say anything and nobody could stop him.”

The AIMIM MP asserted that he could also counter the PM in a similar fashion while respecting the MCC (Model Code of Conduct). “He (Modi) should know that God has given me the ability to speak at length as well. If there had not been an election code, I could have said so much about Modi, Shah, and the RSS that they would be ashamed of their words. But I am following the MCC,” Owaisi said and added, “Sometimes, we are killed over non-vegetarian food, sometimes due to reading azaan (prayer), and now our existence is in danger.”

Demanding that the PM stop delivering ‘hate-filled’ speeches, Owaisi said, “Modi should stop giving such speeches because elections will come and go, but the country will stay. We have also contributed to the country’s independence but we are being called infiltrators.”

Earlier in the day, Owaisi reportedly said the situation of Muslims in today’s India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler’s era in the 1930s.