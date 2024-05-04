'Nehru opposed caste-based reservations,' says OBC Morcha national president K Laxman

HYDERABAD: Refuting allegations that the BJP and RSS are against reservations, OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday charged that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who was against reservations.

Interacting with the media here, Laxman said that in 1961, Nehru wrote to chief ministers arguing against caste-based reservations.

“In his letter, Nehru wrote that he reacts strongly against anything that leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards,” he said.

“Stating that he wants India to be a first-class country in everything, Nehru had added that the moment we encourage the second-rate, we are lost,” he added.

Laxman also said that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi disagreed when the Mandal Commission and the VP Singh Committee presented reports, advocating for 27% reservation for BC communities. The OBC Morcha chief said that like BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao did in the past, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is now hurting the sentiments of Hindus for the sake of Muslim votes. “Why is Revanth Reddy not reacting when the Congress is clearly against reservations?” he asked.

Laxman said that the phone-tapping case should be turned into a weapon and the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project should be addressed.