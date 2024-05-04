Protests erupt in University of Hyderabad as cops close Rohith Vemula case

HYDERABAD: The 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case has once again sparked protests on Friday after the Cyberabad police released a closure report on his death, citing lack of evidence.

Protests erupted at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus late evening after around 200 students gathered, demanding justice for Rohith and calling for reinvestigation of the case.

Student unions sought support for reopening the case, criticising the Cyberabad Police for a biased investigation.

Students also called for action against former Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile and demanded the scrapping of the closure report.

The protest, starting from the North Shopping Complex, reached the main entrance with student groups holding banners and chanting slogans calling for justice.

PK Rishikesh, vice-president of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said, “We are disheartened and upset over the closure report that the Cyberabad Police released today. We condemn the police report and demand a thorough reinvestigation into the case as justice has not been served, despite the case being registered in 2016. The report is the narrative of the administration and is baseless. We want the university administration to be held accountable for Rohith’s death.”

Students pointed to their ongoing protests since 2016 and pledged to intensify their agitation until their demands are met.

S Naresh, president of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), said, “Students are agitated by the report, and the protest aims to mobilise support from other universities in the country. Earlier, JNU extended support and is likely to join the movement again.”

The protests are expected to gain momentum in the coming days as students vow to continue until justice is served.