Ronald Rose and Hyderabad CP inspect DRC centres

HYDERABAD : In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer and GHMC Commissioner, D Ronald Rose, along with Hyderabad CP, Srinivas Reddy, inspected the distribution and reception centres set up in Secunderabad and Hyderabad Parliamentary constituencies on Friday.

DEO instructed the concerned officials on the arrangements to be made in the distribution centres and security measures and precautions to be taken. They also visited and inspected the arrangements at All Saints High School, where a facilitation centre has been set up for postal ballot voting for Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

On this occasion, facilities set up by the Voter Facilitation Centre and the process of voters using the postal ballot were examined. The services provided by the staff at the help desk and the process of checking the voter’s name in the voter list were examined. The DEO suggested that the voters should exercise their right to vote smoothly without any confusion and if they have any doubts, they should seek the help of the staff at the help desk.