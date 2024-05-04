SC notice to accused in HC lawyer couple murder case

PEDDAPALLI: The Supreme Court held a hearing on Friday regarding the murder case of a high court lawyer couple — Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani. Vaman Rao’s father, Kishan Rao, had filed a petition in the apex court requesting a fresh inquiry into the case either through the CBI or CID.

The government’s lawyer informed the Supreme Court that there was no objection from the state to conducting a re-inquiry with help of the CBI or CID. Consequently, the Supreme Court ordered the petitioner to include the accused as respondents in the case and serve notices to them accordingly.

All the seven accused individuals are currently out on bail, said the petitioner’s advocate. Justices MM Sundaresh and SVN Batti clarified that the next decision would be made only after hearing of arguments.

Notices were served to the accused, asking them to respond to the matter regarding the investigation by either the CID or CBI.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court bench permitted the petitioner to provide CDs along with other relevant documents related to the case. The incident, which occurred on February 17, 2021, involved the daylight murder of the high court lawyer couple on the Manthani-Peddapalli road in Kalvacherla of Ramagiri mandal.