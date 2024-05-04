UG admission schedule, DOST portal details out

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the schedule for admission to undergraduate degree courses via the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2024-25 on Friday.

Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham released the admission schedule as well as the details of the DOST web portal for application to the UG courses.

Candidates need to register on the website and log in using their Intermediate examination hall-ticket number. The registration fee for the portal is Rs 200.

Registration under phase-I, with a fee of Rs 200, will be done from May 6 to May 25, while classes will commence from July 8 for all courses. Candidates can log in to the website dost.cgg.gov.in and in case of any queries, contact the helpdesk at 040-23120416.

TSCHE has set up 40 helpline centres (HLCs) to assist the students in the admission process — one for the state, six for universities, and 33 for districts.

TSCHE has invited applications for registration and admissions into all undergraduate courses, such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Com (Voc/Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM, BCA, among others, offered by all the colleges affiliated to the state universities.

DOST is a single window system for applying for admission to any UG programmes in state universities — Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, etc.