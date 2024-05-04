University of Hyderabad study finds mangoes hold potential against IBD, colon cancer

HYDERABAD : A group of researchers from the University of Hyderabad have found that mangoes hold potential in treating colon cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBD) in humans.

The study, published by a group of scientists — Dr Gangadhar, Dr Suresh Kalangi and Dr Anil Kotha — from the lab of Prof Reddanna, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad in the journal of “American Chemical Society Pharmacology and Translational Science” found that Mangiferin, a component found in mangoes, protects animals from experimentally induced colitis, a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Researchers said that mangoes contain several key nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, which could be helpful in enhancing the body’s immune system and the combination of polyphenols and fibre have shown to improve gut health and relieve constipation. In addition,Mangiferin, a xanthone C-glucoside found in several plant species including mangos, is well known for its pharmacological properties.

As per the study, mangiferin prevented mucosal erosion and infiltration of inflammatory cells in animals, which were induced by acetic acid. The study also demonstrated anticancer effects of mangiferin on colon cancer cell lines.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Reddanna said, “We created IBD in a mouse model for the research, which was then treated by Mangiferin which yielded significant results. We also observed that colon cancer can also be treated with mangiferin in animals, which is a vital development towards developing drugs for treatment of cancer and IBD in humans. Although detailed clinical studies on humans need to be done, the aspect of efficacy of mangoes holds a strong potential in treatment in humans.”

Reddanna further underlined that the study assumed importance in the light of increasing cases of IBD, which is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“The incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease has almost doubled in India from 1990 to 2019, with a rising death rate; as a result of changes in dietary habits and lifestyle. The prolonged IBD condition, if not treated, may result in the damage of the GI tract and lead to cancers. In the era of junk food and battling with infectious diseases, Indian traditional mangoes turn out to be a wonderful remedy for most of the gastrointestinal problems, including IBD. The slogan could be “Eat Mangoes for Gut Health”, he added.