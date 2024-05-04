What did Modi do with the Rs 30 lakh cr collected by way of tax, asks KTR

HYDERABAD: Challenging Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to reveal what the BJP government at the Centre did with the Rs 30 lakh crore collected from the people of Telangana and explain why it waived loans worth Rs 14 lakh crore taken by industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that he would resign from the Assembly if the BJP leader proves him wrong.

Rama Rao also said that if the people give 12 Lok Sabha seats to the BRS, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will play a significant role in national politics.

The former minister was addressing roadshows at Addagutta, Safilguda, Jubilee Hills and Nampally which come under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank of each citizen, provide housing to the homeless, double the income of farmers and introduce bullet trains but miserably failed to keep his promises. “Modi didn’t give a single rupee to the people of Hyderabad when floods ravaged the city but gave thousands of crores to Gujarat when the people there were hit by floods. Why this bias against Hyderabad?” Rama Rao asked.

He also accused Kishan of failing to get Central funds for Hyderabad. “Kishan Reddy is a Kurkure minister. All he did was distribute packets of snacks when the world battled with Covid during the height of the pandemic,” Rama Rao said.

He thanked the people of the city for giving a majority of the Assembly seats to his party. “Now, people in the districts are realising their mistake of voting for the Congress after being taken in by its false promises,” the former minister said.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called Modi “bade bhai”. Both the bada bhai (Modi) and chota bhai (Revanth) cheated people with false promises and came to power. Where is the Rs 2,500 monthly pension promised to women? Where is the 10 grams gold under the Kalayan Lakshmi scheme? Where are the scooties for girl students?. Power cuts are back after the Congress came to power,” Rama Rao said.

He said that only the BRS can take on and defeat the BJP, as proven in 2014 and 2019 when the pink party won the majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state.