BJP seeks bar on CM Revanth’s campaign

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading rumours that the BJP would scrap reservations in the country if it returned to power, the BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking a bar on campaigning by the TPCC chief.

A BJP delegation, led by G Premender Reddy, met ECI officials and submitted a copy of their complaint.

The complaint says: “Revanth Reddy is making slanderous allegations by misquoting BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam regarding the removal of the constitutional provision of reservations to the scheduled communities in the country”.

The BJP delegation claimed that the allegations by the CM were not only mischievous but also slanderous in nature.

“If allowed, they will cause irreparable damage to the very fabric of the society and also undermine the constitutional guarantees. The CM’s comments may also lead to social unrest by creating confusion in the minds of the people at large,” the complaint said.

The BJP said that the “slanderous comments” of Revanth were not only false and baseless, but also misquotes. The saffron party urged the ECI to initiate immediate action against the chief minister by prohibiting him from election campaign, to avoid any such false and baseless allegations while campaigning, especially with respect to the constitutional provisions.