BRS leaders stir the pot with comments on Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders, especially party’s working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, have stirred the political cauldron in the state with their recent statements regarding the status of Hyderabad after June 2.

It all began with Rama Rao claiming that the BJP would make Hyderabad a Union Territory if it is returned to power at the Centre. Given the fact that there was not even a mention regarding the status of Hyderabad in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Rama Rao’s statement sparked speculation within political circles.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao suggested that the BJP could continue Hyderabad as a common capital for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad will remain a common capital for both the states for 10 years after bifurcation. This period will conclude on June 2. Harish also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of clandestinely supporting the common capital idea “as he has ties to Andhra Pradesh”.

While there is no proof of the claims by the BRS leaders, the fact that they are being repeated has led to analysts wondering about the motive behind these statements. Interestingly, both the BJP and Congress have preferred to remain silent on these comments, fueling speculation.

Analysts say that extending Hyderabad’s common capital status is unlikely without amendments to the AP Reorganisation Act. They believe that Rama Rao’s Union Territory claim is merely a political tactic.

Meanwhile, the BRS leaders continue to repeat these statements, hoping to get public support. Whether they are able to swing the voters in the favour of the BRS is a question that can only be answered when the votes are counted.