BRS won’t join NDA or INDIA: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Claiming that the people of India will reject both the BJP and Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the pink party would not join either the NDA or INDIA bloc after the Lok Sabha elections. “There are 13 major political parties not aligned with either of the major coalitions who will hold the key to who forms the next government in New Delhi,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting after roadshows in Malkajgiri segment on Saturday, the Sircilla MLA said the image of the city would be “completely destroyed” due to communal tensions if the BJP were to be elected. For peace and growth of the city, vote for the BRS, he said.

Additionally, stating that the Congress was not in a position to challenge the BJP anywhere in the country, Rama Rao mentioned that only regional parties can counter the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Assembly polls, it was not the Congress, but the BRS, which defeated the BJP MPs who were nominated for state elections, he said.

The BRS working president also criticised Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and questioned his decision to “run away to Kerala” instead of fighting the BJP in his stronghold — Amethi.

Rama Rao also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of conspiring with the BJP and fielding weak candidates against them. He said that if BRS secures over 10 Lok Sabha seats, it will voice all concerns of Telangana people in Parliament.

The BRS working president alleged that despite being a Congress chief minister, Revanth was toeing the line of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi. He also took a swipe at Modi saying that the latter was resorting to cheap politics and campaigning to gain more Lok Sabha seats by provoking people on religious lines.