Crops are withering in Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao

ADILABAD: Hitting out at the state government, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said people are facing drinking water issues, irrigation problems and power cuts within five months of Congress assuming power in the state.

Campaigning for party Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat nominee Koppula Eshwar in Mancherial, the former chief minister said that crops in lakhs of acres were drying up.

He also attacked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy saying that the latter wanted to make people forget his contribution to the state by merging Mancherial, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts with Adilabad. “Can Revanth remove KCR from the soul and face of Telangana,” he asked amid claps and shouts from the gathering.

“The BRS government helped realise the long-pending demand of Mancherial districts. People should protest against this decision by voting against the Congress,” KCR added.

The former chief minister also shared that he took part in agitations for more than 15 years, which helped Telangana achieve separate statehood.

Alleging that the government was looking to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the BRS chief claimed that Revanth was going to hand it over to the Adani Group. “Revanth met Adani in Davos during the World Economic Forum and agreed to the latter’s proposal for privatisation,” he alleged.

Now, Revanth will import coal from Australia through Adani, KCR added.