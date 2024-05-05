Harish sees coalition government, suspects Cong-BJP tie-up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Predicting a coalition government at the Centre, former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that Congress and BJP have struck a secret deal to win eight Lok Sabha seats each of the 17 in Telangana.

The BRS leader also said that the Congress should seek votes only after implementing its six guarantees. “The Congress bond paper has bounced. The people have decided to punish the Congress,” Harish said, asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain why he was not denying the claims of BJP leaders D Arvind and A Maheshwar Reddy that he would join the saffron party.

Harish participated in a “meet the press” programme organised by Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here.

He alleged that there was no governance in the state since the chief minister was focused on “revenge politics”. “The Congress failed to fulfil its promises made during the Assembly elections. BRS social media workers are being harassed by the police. The Congress said in its manifesto that it was against defections, but after coming to power, it is encouraging defections,” the former minister said