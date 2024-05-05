Harish sees coalition government, suspects Cong-BJP tie-up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Predicting a coalition government at the Centre, former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that Congress and BJP have struck a secret deal to win eight Lok Sabha seats each of the 17 in Telangana.
The BRS leader also said that the Congress should seek votes only after implementing its six guarantees. “The Congress bond paper has bounced. The people have decided to punish the Congress,” Harish said, asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain why he was not denying the claims of BJP leaders D Arvind and A Maheshwar Reddy that he would join the saffron party.
Harish participated in a “meet the press” programme organised by Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here.
He alleged that there was no governance in the state since the chief minister was focused on “revenge politics”. “The Congress failed to fulfil its promises made during the Assembly elections. BRS social media workers are being harassed by the police. The Congress said in its manifesto that it was against defections, but after coming to power, it is encouraging defections,” the former minister said
He said that people hailing from residuary Andhra Pradesh want Hyderabad to be continued as a common capital for both states. “Revanth Reddy has Andhra roots. People of Telangana should be alert. BJP and Congress gave seven mandals from Telangana to AP for political reasons. People want the BRS to win to protect the interests of Telangana. Protecting the interests of the state is only possible with the BRS,” the former minister said.
He alleged that in the past 10 years, BJP did nothing for Telangana and hence it has no right to seek votes. “The BJP rule has not benefited any section. Prices of gas, diesel and petrol have increased and have caused trouble to the people,” he said.
Asserting that KCR’s bus yatra was getting good response from the people, Harish said that the BRS would get more votes than the Congress and BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. “I see a silent revolution on the horizon. BRS belongs to every community. BRS is a party that treats Hindu- Muslims as two eyes. I am asking Muslims, Christians and other minorities to support BRS,” Harish said.