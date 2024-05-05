Hyderabad: Millet Experience Hub to offer chaat in its menu

HYDERABAD: At a time when avoiding rice and wheat was becoming almost impossible, emerged Dr Bharath Reddy, a cardiologist, actor, and wellness expert’s brainchild — Millet Marvels.

Millet Marvels — a social cause initiative ‘Start Up’ in ‘Changing the way India Eats’, is foraying into Millet chaats and unveiling India’s maiden Millet Experience Hub at Don Bosco Nagar, Hyderabad. The Hub will offer the country’s first-of-its-kind millet chaat developed in association with IIMR and Nutrihub, the global centres of excellence in Millets. Millet Marvels has earned the esteemed title of being India’s foremost millet kitchen by consistently receiving the prestigious Poshak Anaj Award from the Central Government for the past three years in a row.

The newly launched Millet Experience Hub, with its environment, provides guests with plenty of room to unwind and savour their experience. This garden cafe can comfortably accommodate up to fifty guests at once.

Millets, known for their high nutritional value and gluten-free nature, add a healthy twist to these popular snacks. Millet chaat offers a delightful fusion of flavours and health benefits, making it a unique and enticing dining experience for all.