Hyderabad police arrest five GST officials for Rs 46 cr refund fraud

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested five GST officials for their alleged involvement in seven cases of GST refund fraud that amounts to about `46 crore.

The accused were identified as Peetala Swarna Kumar (Dy Commissioner, GST, Nalgonda Division), Kelam Venu Gopal (Asst Commissioner (State Taxes), Abids Circle), Podila Viswa Kiran (Asst Commissioner (State Taxes), Madhapur-1 Circle), Vemavarapu Venkata Ramana (Dy State Tax Officer, GST, Madhapur-II Circle) and Marri Mahitha (Sr. Assistant, Madhapur-III Circle).

The Detective Department revealed that five GST officers criminally conspired with seven persons who allegedly started bogus e-bike manufacturing units in Hyderabad.

After starting these bogus units under different firm names, the accused collected electricity bills and registered the firms on the GST portal by submitting fabricated documents of rental agreements.

They then conspired with their tax consultant and created fake invoices in the name of the bogus firms to file GST refunds. The accused then offered bribes to the state government GST officials and claimed the GST refunds, the police said.