Hyderabad records 44.5°C as heatwave continues to scorch Telangana

HYDERABAD: The city experienced yet another highest maximum temperature of this summer season as the mercury levels soared to 44.5°C in Quthbullapur and Chandanagar on Saturday.

The temperatures in the GHMC limits remained well above 42°C as the city was under orange alert as per a Telangana State Development and Planning Society report.

The maximum temperatures also continued to see a rise with Jagtial and Karimnagar topping the charts at 46.8°C, followed by Nalgonda at 46.7°C and Narayanpet and Nizamabad at 46.4°C, reported the TSDPS.

Red alert was in place in 26 districts where the temperatures remained above 45°C, while seven districts which recorded temperatures above 43°C were on an orange alert. Following the pattern of Friday, 95 mandals experienced heat wave conditions, indicating the extreme weather the state is exposed to at the peak of the summers.

Severe heatwave conditions were recorded at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahbubnagar districts, while heatwave conditions prevailed over 20 districts including Rajendranagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The maximum temperatures recorded the same day in the previous year was 39.8°C in the state with a stark difference of seven degrees, showing the severity of summer this year.

The city recorded a sharp difference of 10.8°C compared to the maximum temperatures for the same day last year.