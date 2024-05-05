It’s Gujarat vs Telangana: CM Revanth

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Stating that the coming election was a fight between Gujarat and Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday exhorted the people to vote for the Congress and defeat the “Gujarat team”.

The chief minister participated in a Jana Jatara Sabha in Kothagudem of Khammam constituency and a corner meeting in Kothakota of Mahbubnagar district as well as a roadshow in Secunderabad.

Addressing a massive gathering in Kothagudem, Revanth said that the December 3 elections results were a “semi-final” while the finals would be played on May 13. Stating that the erstwhile Khammam district has a great fighting history, the chief minister that the separate Telangana slogan first rent the air in Palvoncha.

“As Lord Rama of Bhadrachalam is my witness, I swear that farm loans would be waived before August 15,” Revanth said. He also disclosed that Rythu Bharosa amounts would be credited into the accounts of the remaining four lakh farmers by May 9.

“The coming election is a fight between Gujarat and Telangana and we should win the championship by defeating the Gujarat team. Though the Congress-led UPA government had included many issues favouring Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, Narendra Modi cheated the people by not implementing them,” Revanth alleged.

Alleging a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS to defeat the Congress, the TPCC chief appealed to the people to defeat all nefarious plots against the grand old party by voting for it in the General Elections. “The BRS’ car has gone to the mechanic’s shed and it will never come back. In fact, it should be sold as scrap,” Revanth said.