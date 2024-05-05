It’s Gujarat vs Telangana: CM Revanth

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Stating that the coming election was a fight between Gujarat and Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday exhorted the people to vote for the Congress and defeat the “Gujarat team”.
The chief minister participated in a Jana Jatara Sabha in Kothagudem of Khammam constituency and a corner meeting in Kothakota of Mahbubnagar district as well as a roadshow in Secunderabad.
Addressing a massive gathering in Kothagudem, Revanth said that the December 3 elections results were a “semi-final” while the finals would be played on May 13. Stating that the erstwhile Khammam district has a great fighting history, the chief minister that the separate Telangana slogan first rent the air in Palvoncha.
“As Lord Rama of Bhadrachalam is my witness, I swear that farm loans would be waived before August 15,” Revanth said. He also disclosed that Rythu Bharosa amounts would be credited into the accounts of the remaining four lakh farmers by May 9.
“The coming election is a fight between Gujarat and Telangana and we should win the championship by defeating the Gujarat team. Though the Congress-led UPA government had included many issues favouring Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, Narendra Modi cheated the people by not implementing them,” Revanth alleged.
Alleging a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS to defeat the Congress, the TPCC chief appealed to the people to defeat all nefarious plots against the grand old party by voting for it in the General Elections. “The BRS’ car has gone to the mechanic’s shed and it will never come back. In fact, it should be sold as scrap,” Revanth said.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting even the bifurcation of the state, the TPCC chief said that it was “ridiculous” that the former was now coming to the people seeking votes.
He also reiterated his allegation that the BJP was conspiring to scrap reservations for the marginalised sections and would do so if it gets a third term in power.
Turning his attention to the BRS, Revanth alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left Telangana debt-ridden by taking loans worth `7 lakh crore. He advised BRS Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao not to become a scapegoat of KCR by believing the latter’s words of a Union Cabinet berth.
Revanth appealed to the people of Khammam to ensure Congress candidate R Raghuram Reddy and Mahabubabad candidate Balaram Naik win by at least three lakh votes each.
Addressing a public meeting at Kothakota, Revanth said: “Even if KD (KCR) comes from Gajwel and Modi from Delhi, the Congress cannot be defeated in Mahbubnagar.”
He said: “To shift Mudiraj community from BC- D to BC - A and to include Valmiki Boyas in the ST list, Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy should win.” He accused BJP candidate DK Aruna of colluding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and filing cases in Delhi “to bring down Revanth Reddy”.
Addressing the Khammam crowd, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that closed thermal power stations in the state would be revived. He also announced that interest-free loans worth `1 lakh crore would be provided to self-help groups in the coming five years.
Vikramarka also accused KCR of falsely claiming that he turned SCCL into a profit-making enterprise.
Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao were among those present.