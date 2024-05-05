Justice league: Telangana HC issues notices over breach of 50% quota ceiling

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, hearing a writ petition challenging the rise in reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in education and government jobs on Tuesday, issued notices to key government officials.

Perkampally Shyam Sundar Reddy and other Group 1 aspirants filed a writ petition questioning the legality of GO 33 issued by the principal secretary of the Tribal Welfare department on September 30, 2022, raising the reservations for STs from 6% to 10% in educational institutions and state government services. The petitioners argued that this increase breaches the upper ceiling limit of 50% for reservations to Scheduled Castes (SC), STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as mandated under Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Indian Constitution. They also contend that this move disregards previous rulings by the Supreme Court of India. The matter was adjourned to June 28.