Let’s debate development: Kishan to CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Responding to the “Gadida Guddu” campaign of the Congress, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to a debate on the development of Telangana during the UPA rule (2004-2014) and NDA rule (20214-2024).

“I am ready for a debate anywhere, whether it is in Kodangal or at the Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad,” Kishan said.

In an open letter, Kishan objected to Revanth “spreading lies” against the BJP. He said that every political party is free to campaign its achievements and make promises, but it is not good for democracy to spread lies against opponents.

Kishan took objection to the chief minister’s comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “Gadida Guddu” (donkey’s egg) to Telangana in the past 10 years. “In the last 10 years, the Modi government gave about Rs 9 lakh crore to Telangana while the UPA gave only Rs 1.32 lakh crore to erstwhile AP, of which Telangana’s share was Rs 45,000 crore,” he said.