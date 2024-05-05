Nama Nageswara Rao reaches out to TDP cadre

KHAMMAM: BRS Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday reiterated his demand for Bharat Ratna for former chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

In an interaction with TDP workers here, the former MP said he joined politics inspired by NTR and had worked under yellow party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He also spoke of his efforts to install a statue of NTR in the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

The BRS leader recalled that he had written many letters to the Union government demanding that the country’s highest civilian honour be bestowed upon NTR.

Nageswara Rao said he continued to enjoy a healthy relationship with TDP workers. “They (TDP cadre) have helped me whenever I needed them. In return, I have tried to support the TDP in my personal capacity whenever I could. This party helped instil this culture in me,” the BRS nominee said, urging the TDP cadre to support him so that he could continue serving society.