Officials asked to ensure no power supply disruption in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Amidst sizzling heat in the state, the demand for and consumption of electricity has also increased significantly. Following this, the chairman and managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Musharraf Ali Faruqui has instructed officials to stay alert to ensure that there is no disruption in power supply.

He held a review meeting with chief general managers, superintending engineers and divisional engineers at the head office here on Saturday. Greater Hyderabad has already recorded the highest demand of 4214 MW this season as on April 30.

The highest consumption of 89.71 million units was recorded on May 3, which was 53.7 percent higher than last year’s consumption of 58.34 million units recorded on the same day.

On May 4, the demand touched 4,209 megawatts and consumption is also expected to exceed 90 million units. Sources said that the demand is likely to increase significantly by the end of this month.

The MD said that till the end of summer, one engineer should be appointed in charge of every 11 KV feeder on a shift wise basis. In this regard, around 300 engineers working in the company’s head office, other circle and zonal offices have been appointed for operational duties. He has also ordered the accounting staff working in the circle offices to be assigned operational duties.

This year, as many as 4,353 additional distribution transformers have already been installed.

In addition to these, another 250 distribution transformers have been made available at field level offices. Where necessary, the electricity staff has been instructed to arrange them on a war footing and ensure that there is no inconvenience to the consumers.