Ryots in Telangana await release of crop loss compensation

ADILABAD: Many farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district hit by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the last crop cycle are preparing their fields for the upcoming Kharif season. Ryots are hoping that the government releases the funds in time so that they can begin cultivation as soon as possible.

However, with the Lok Sabha polls underway, the government has to seek clearance from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

District agriculture officials said crops in 576 acres of land spread across Talmadugu, Echoda and Boath mandals were destroyed. While the jowar crops were the most impacted, several other mandals also saw partial damage to crops, they mentioned, adding that a report in this regard has been submitted to the government.

Many farmers expect that the government will release the Rs 10,000 per acre compensation in the coming week.

Rythu Swarajya Vedika district president Sungarapu Boranna said the compensation announced by the previous BRS government last year was yet to be disbursed.

The BRS government released Rs 1.43 crore, which was deposited in the treasury but not transferred to the farmers’ accounts due to technical issues in the system, he alleged.

Additionally, Boranna mentioned that although the Congress government had announced compensation, it had not yet been deposited.

Referring to the recent crop loss of around 2,000 acres due to unseasonal rains, he said there were discrepancies in the reports submitted by agriculture officials regarding the number of farmers eligible for compensation.

He emphasised the necessity for field visits by agriculture officials to accurately assess losses, which, he said, had not yet occurred.

District agriculture officer Pulliah stated that they had not received any orders from the government regarding the release of compensation for crop loss but anticipated receiving them soon.