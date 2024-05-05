Strategy-wise, Telangana BJP way ahead of its rivals

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections looming large and campaigning reaching a crescendo, the Telangana unit of the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to connect with voters at the grassroots level. The party has intensified its ground-level campaigning while its leaders monitor daily reports on the situation and issue instructions to candidates and in-charges.

Election management wings have been established at the state headquarters. These wings are going through updates on the progress of campaigning efforts and voter outreach. The party is maintaining a database of beneficiaries of Union government schemes over the past decade. Booth committee members are now approaching them and seeking support for the party’s candidates.

The party workers are knocking the door of every beneficiary with pamphlets and copies of the BJP manifesto highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “guarantees” and the developmental work done of the past decade. Simultaneously, the party is cracking down on any negligence in the campaign, with the national leadership issuing warnings whenever needed.