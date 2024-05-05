Strategy-wise, Telangana BJP way ahead of its rivals

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections looming large and campaigning reaching a crescendo, the Telangana unit of the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to connect with voters at the grassroots level. The party has intensified its ground-level campaigning while its leaders monitor daily reports on the situation and issue instructions to candidates and in-charges.
Election management wings have been established at the state headquarters. These wings are going through updates on the progress of campaigning efforts and voter outreach. The party is maintaining a database of beneficiaries of Union government schemes over the past decade. Booth committee members are now approaching them and seeking support for the party’s candidates.
The party workers are knocking the door of every beneficiary with pamphlets and copies of the BJP manifesto highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “guarantees” and the developmental work done of the past decade. Simultaneously, the party is cracking down on any negligence in the campaign, with the national leadership issuing warnings whenever needed.
Additionally, BJP leaders appointed as in-charges for each Lok Sabha constituency are providing feedback on campaign progress and gauging public sentiment. Party leaders say that the in-charges are working tirelessly to ensure the success of Modi’s and Amit Shah’s rallies in the state.
Senior BJP leaders are closely monitoring developments from the party headquarters, addressing any issues at the ground level in real-time. The national leadership is optimistic that the party would achieve its target of winning eight to 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
According to party sources, BJP candidates have an edge 12 constituencies — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Zaheerabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Bhongir, Warangal and Nagarkurnool.
Senior leaders told TNIE that despite the challenge from their rivals, the BJP expects a favourable result in most constituencies, and has a clear advantage in eight constituencies with less than 10 days left for polling. The remaining four are too close to call, given the fact that the contest is triangular in these seats.