Traffic diversions for Shah’s visit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday, the city traffic police issued an advisory and set up nine diversion points across the city between 5 pm and 9 pm.

The police advised commuters to avoid the route from Panjagutta - Greenlands - Begumpet - Secunderabad Parade Grounds. While traffic congestion is to be expected in the surrounding roads of Parade Grounds, the road between Tivoli X Roads and Plaza X Roads will remain closed.

Travellers coming from Alugaddabi and Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Clock tower - Patny - Paradise. Those travelling from Tukaram Gate will be diverted at St Johns Rotary towards Sangeeth - Clock tower - Patny -Paradise.

Commuters travelling towards Begumpet from Sangeet X Roads will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower - Patny - Paradise - CTO - Rasoolpura - Begumpet. For those coming from SangeetX Roads towards Begumpet, will be diverted at CTO X roads towards Balamrai - Brooke Bond - Tivoli -SweekarUpkar - YMCA - St John’s Rotary - Sangeet X roads.

Travellers coming from Bowenpally and Tadbund towards Tivoli will have to take a diversion at Brooke Bond towards CTO - Ranigunj - Tank Bund.

Traffic police will divert commuters coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny at Sweekar Upkar towards YMCA - Clock Tower - Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook bond - Balamrai-CTO.

Commuters from Patny towards SBH-Sweekar Upkar will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Travellers from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Begumpet will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairatabad and at Green lands towards Raj Bhavan.