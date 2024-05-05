Union minister, two MLAs from same party in rare tricornered contest

HYDERABAD : In the narrow lanes and bylanes of Secunderabad, there are striking black-and-gold engravings that read: “Foundation stone laid by T Padma Rao Goud; Guest of Honour: G Kishan Reddy”. While the latter is the sitting BJP MP from Secunderabad, the former is a BRS MLA from the Assembly segment bearing the same name.

In the Lok Sabha elections in Secunderabad, Goud, Reddy and BRS MLA Danam Nagender are locked in a tricornered contest. Nagender, who won on a BRS ticket from Khairatabad Assembly segment in the December 2023 Assembly polls, jumped ship — but hasn’t yet resigned as a legislator — and is now contesting on a Congress ticket.

All the three candidates have years of political experience. Kishan Reddy is the state BJP president and a Union minister; Padma Rao is a four-time MLA and former state minister; and Nagender is a six-time MLA. Internal surveys of the parties currently place Kishan slightly ahead of Nagender, with the BRS candidate a close third.

In the Secunderabad and Musheerabad assembly segments, there is support for the BRS with some voters even calling it a fight between the BJP and the pink party.

“Danam has been switching parties every now and then. He was in Congress, then TDP, then Congress again, then BRS, now back in Congress,” said Satyanarayana, a 70-year-old resident of Khairatabad.

For his part, Nagender told this newspaper, “My career started in the Congress. People recognise my service and will give a befitting reply to the BJP.” Despite his party-hopping, Nagender, appears to enjoy the support of the minorities. For instance, a Muslim voter in Nampally said his vote would go to Nagender. “I’ll vote either for patang (kite) or Congress. The constituency is home to over 20 lakh voters, 27.4% of whom are Muslims.

Another voter, Rajesh (40), a juice vendor in Musheerabad, said “there is anti-incumbency against the BJP and Danam might benefit from it.”

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammed Azharuddin, who has been campaigning along with Nagender, said that he was confident the Congress will wrest Secunderabad. Azhar, who was the party candidate from the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment in the 2023 elections, told this newspaper, “Kishan Reddy has not done anything. I don’t think he spent his MP funds properly.”

Speaking to this newspaper during the Hyderabad Dialogues recently, Kishan said, “The Modi government has done a lot for the state. The Centre spent about Rs 10 lakh crore in Telangana.”

However, there are also voters who said Kishan is not accessible whereas the BRS candidate is a grassroots leader. “Padma Rao walks around our road, waves at me and asks how I’m doing; but we cannot expect that from Kishan Reddy,” a voter in Secunderabad said.

At KBR National Park in Jubilee Hills, a brisk morning walker said, “In this part of the city, we mostly know Kishan Reddy and Danam’s work.

In the other part, they would probably support Padma Rao. Whoever comes to power, just make sure you take care of the traffic, roads and other civic issues,” he sighed.