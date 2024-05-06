BJP leaders are fake Hindus, says Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP is using the name of Lord Rama for political gains, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called the saffron party members and leaders “fake Hindus”.

The CM participated in roadshows at Tukkuguda and Shamshabad under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said: “In the BJP’s view, God stands for votes and Rama for seats. But for us Lord Rama is Rama.”

“The BJP leaders insulted and cheated Lord Rama by distributing akshintalu (sacred rice) before idol consecration in Ayodhya temple. They mixed turmeric powder in rice collected from ration shops and distributed it as akshintalu. I challenge BJP leaders to swear by Bhadrachalam Ramachandra Swamy’s name and say that they distributed real akshintalu.”

The TPCC chief alleged that the BJP was conspiring to alter the Constitution and scrap reservations.

“The BJP is operating like East India Company. Its leaders want to mortgage the country and people to Ambanis and Adanis,” the chief minister claimed.

Revanth said that when he questioned the BJP about scrapping reservations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah filed a case against him. “The BJP is British Janata Party. It threatens to arrest anyone who questions it,” he said.

Targeting the BRS, Revanth said: “KCR and BRS leaders looted Telangana. KTR constructed a `1,000 crore farmhouse in Janwada. KCR has a farmhouse spread over 1,000 acres in Gajwel.”