Congress to pass ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ if voted to power in Centre, says KC Venugopal

HYDERABAD: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a statement released on Sunday, said that there were discrepancies in the Rohith Vemula suicide case and that the Congress government in Telangana will ensure justice to the family.

Venugopal, who took to social media platforms, said, “Rohith Vemula’s death was a grave atrocity that completely exposed the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. The Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, has stood with Rohith Vemula’s family through this difficult period. As has been clarified by the Telangana Police, the concerned closure report was prepared in June 2023.”

Stating that there were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously, he asserted that the Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Rohith’s family.

“Not only that, when we form a government at the Centre, we will pass a ‘Rohith Vemula Act’, specifically addressing the issue of caste and communal atrocities on educational institution campuses to ensure no student coming from socioeconomic disadvantaged classes has to face the same plight as Rohith ever again,” he said.

The Congress party’s remarks came a day after Rohith Vemula’s mother, Radhika Vemula, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and urged him to see to it that justice is done to the family.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had slammed the Congress and demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for politicising Rohith Vemula’s suicide during a select-media interaction in Pune.

She further claimed that the intolerance, political interference and hate lay not with the government but the vested interest groups which do ot lose an opportunity to bring this toxin into centres of higher education.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) condemned Sitharaman and said that the minister’s remarks on the Dalit movement were degrading and that she was overlooking the political interference of the BJP-led ministers which resulted in the illegal boycott of five Dalit students.