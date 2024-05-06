Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to lift 50 per cent ceiling

HYDERABAD: Continuing the attack on the BJP over its stance on affirmative action policies, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the 50% ceiling on reservations. While the Congress is trying to protect the Constitution of India, the BJP and RSS are trying to destroy it, he opined.
Addressing public meetings in Nirmal (Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency) and Alampur (Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency), the Wayanad MP alleged that Modi wanted to snatch reservations from marginalised people. “The BJP does not wish to see people from Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) moving forward in life,” he added.
Claiming that the saffron party was destroying the values enshrined in the Constitution, Rahul said, “Whatever the poor in the country have today is because of the Constitution. However, BJP leaders say they will change it if they win again. If the Constitution is changed, reservations for marginalised communities will end.”
He said while the prime minister has not spoken about lifting the 50% ceiling on reservations, the Congress, in its manifesto, has promised to do so and increase the quotas for deprived groups.
Rahul criticised Modi saying that the latter had privatised the public sector and was implementing a contract system for jobs, which is akin to removing reservations. If the Congress comes to power, it will scrap such a system for employment in the government, he added.
Claiming that the prime minister had waived off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for corporates, the Wayanad MP said the amount would have helped the implementation of the MGNREGA initiative for decades.
“The amount of money that could have funded MGNREGA for 24 years was given to 22–25 people by Modi,” he added.
Asserting that the Congress was going to improve the situation, the senior party leader said the state government was committed to waiving off farm loans. Referring to schemes implemented by the grand old party in Telangana, he said that similar initiatives would be executed across the country.
“Congress guarantees that every year Rs 1 lakh will be deposited in the account of a woman from every poor family in the country. Every educated youth of the country will be given the right to an apprenticeship worth Rs 1 lakh. Under MGNREGA, wages of Rs 400 will be given. The income of Asha, Mid Day Meal and Anganwadi workers will be doubled. Dalits, BCs, STs, minorities and poor in the general category constitute 90% of the population in the country. But they do not have a place in any institution of the country. Caste census will be conducted if the Congress comes to power,” Rahul said, stating that the caste census would bring a new era of politics in Telangana and across the country.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, referring to comments against the government by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, said, “KTR, wear a saree and travel in an RTC bus. If the bus conductor asks you for money for a ticket, then we will agree that six guarantees are not implemented. If he gives you a free ticket, it is proof that the guarantees are being implemented in the state.”
He also promised to adopt Adilabad and develop it. The chief minister also assured that the government would attempt to reopen the Cement Corporation of India factory in Adilabad. He reaffirmed that Rythu Bharosa funds would be deposited into farmers’ accounts by May 9.