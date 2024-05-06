Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to lift 50 per cent ceiling

HYDERABAD: Continuing the attack on the BJP over its stance on affirmative action policies, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the 50% ceiling on reservations. While the Congress is trying to protect the Constitution of India, the BJP and RSS are trying to destroy it, he opined.

Addressing public meetings in Nirmal (Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency) and Alampur (Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency), the Wayanad MP alleged that Modi wanted to snatch reservations from marginalised people. “The BJP does not wish to see people from Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) moving forward in life,” he added.

Claiming that the saffron party was destroying the values enshrined in the Constitution, Rahul said, “Whatever the poor in the country have today is because of the Constitution. However, BJP leaders say they will change it if they win again. If the Constitution is changed, reservations for marginalised communities will end.”

He said while the prime minister has not spoken about lifting the 50% ceiling on reservations, the Congress, in its manifesto, has promised to do so and increase the quotas for deprived groups.

Rahul criticised Modi saying that the latter had privatised the public sector and was implementing a contract system for jobs, which is akin to removing reservations. If the Congress comes to power, it will scrap such a system for employment in the government, he added.