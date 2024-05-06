Rahul should know India is poor because of Congress: Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that the Congress is the primary reason for the existence of poverty in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Siddipet on Sunday, Harish said, “Rahul Gandhi claims that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, poverty will be eradicated, but he should realise that the Congress is the reason for the very existence of poverty in the nation.” He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mistake when he had said that he would bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor.

He criticised the Congress government in the state for not implementing six guarantees and misleading the public by claiming that they have implemented the guarantees and are also depositing Rs 2,500 per month into women beneficiary’s accounts.

Harish said that if the Congress indeed paid Rs 2,500 to women’s accounts, Rs 15,000 to farmers, Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers, and Rs 4,000 under Aasara pension, they should disclose where and to whom it was paid. He said that he is ready for a discussion on the implementation of guarantees and is willing to come wherever required, and asked Revanth to participate in the discussion.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that Rahul Gandhi blatantly lied while addressing a gathering in Adilabad district on Sunday. Harish said that it is not appropriate for a leader like Rahul Gandhi to stoop and lie for votes. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi should immediately withdraw his statements to save his respect.