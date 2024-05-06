Raids at Hyderabad pub, 140 detained, 32 women rescued

HYDERABAD: The West Zone Task Force, along with the city police, raided a pub at Banjara Hills late on Saturday night following information that the management was engaging in unethical practices by hiring women to indulge in obscene behaviour “for the purpose of enticing male customers”.

During the raids, the police detained 140 persons, including the managers, cashier, DJ, bouncers and 131 male customers; and rescued 32 women.

An official press release signed by the Task Force DCP Rashmi Perumal read, “The management of the bar acted against the dignity of women and further sexually objectified them for the purpose of financial gain, which is immoral and unethical”.

The DCP also noted that the DJ music system at the pub was being operated beyond the permissible decibels and violated the prescribed rules.

Stating that the North Zone Task Force had recently raided another bar at Begumpet for similar reasons, Rashmi Perumal said that legal action was taken up against the establishment to ensure its closure.