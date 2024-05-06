Telangana movement is still going on, asserts BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about whether the state government will provide Rythu Bandhu aid during the planting of paddy, the harvest period, or during the procurement of paddy. Speaking at a bus yatra at Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar on Sunday, he said, “Farmers are eagerly awaiting the Rythu Bandhu amount, Revanth has not yet provided the aid.”

The former chief minister said that during the BRS rule, the state’s reputation grew both nationally and internationally. “Now it has been tarnished within four months,” he added.

Due to the state government’s negligence, a company investing Rs 1,000 crore in the state has moved to Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, “Today, the government is cutting electricity for aluminium and plastic-producing industries at least five to six times a day without prior intimation. This suffering has to end.”

“The Telangana movement is not over; it is still ongoing. Telangana’s reconstruction process is underway, and our responsibility is not fulfilled,” KCR said, claiming that the BRS will come back to power soon.

Later in the day, the BRS chief, speaking at another roadshow in Jagtial district, alleged, “During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year rule, injustice prevailed, and there were no achhe din, all days were bad days.”

KCR alleged that Modi tried to divert waters from Godavari and Krishna rivers to Tamil Nadu. “To prevent and stop this, BRS MPs need to be sent to Parliament as they have the capacity to fight against this,” he said.

Criticising the state government, the former chief minister said that when the BRS ruled, flood flow canals were converted into reservoirs, and farmers were able to harvest three different crops happily. “Now, these canals have dried up, and crops in thousands of acres have withered. The state government seems to be unaware of the situation,” KCR added.