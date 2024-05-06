Telangana's Garla railway station collapses due to heavy winds

WARANGAL/NALGONDA: The roof and the sidewall of Garla railway station had collapsed due to heavy winds in Mahabubabad district on Sunday. As Garla was a small station, there was no danger to the passengers. There were no passengers in the station when the incident occurred. The locals said that the Garla station was an old construction. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed Garla and Narasimharaopet in Mahabubabad district and Mangapet in Mulugu district.

Heavy rain lashed Nalgonda town on Sunday, while the other parts of the districts witnessed hailstorms. Due to heavy rains, the officials stopped the power supply in Nalgonda for some time. The entire Samsthan Naryanpur mandal experienced heavy rains. Meanwhile, a cow died due to lightening in Udatalapalli in Chandur mandal. There was also heavy rain with hailstorms in Gundam, Motkur and Addagudur in the district. Rain also lashed Suryapet town and parts of the Suryapet district.