Temperature soars to 47°C in Telangana; yellow alert for rain from May 7-9

HYDERABAD: The summer season continued to wreak havoc as the temperatures crossed 47°C mark on Sunday in Telangana.

Jagtial recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.1°C, while Karimnagar and Nirmal districts closely followed at 46.7°C, according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) report.

As per the TSDPS, 19 districts were on the red alert for extreme temperatures above 45°C, while 14 others including Hyderabad were in the orange category with temperatures above 44°C on Sunday.

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44°C in Karwan and Moosapet, a slight drop from Saturday. The maximum temperatures from the previous day stood at 44.5°C.

One mandal in Jagtial district recorded severe heatwave conditions, whereas 50 other mandals recorded the regular heatwave conditions.

As per the IMD, light rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds of around 40 kmph were experienced in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Warangal, whereas moderate rains were recorded at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and nearby areas.