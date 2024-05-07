BJP will win less than 210 seats: K Chandrasekhar Rao

NIZAMABAD: Former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday said that after Lok Sabha elections coalition government would come to power at the Centre and regional parties would play a key role in the formation of government. Stating that the Congress government released Rythu Bandhu funds under pressure from the BRS, KCR said if his party wins 12-14 seats, the interests of Telangana would be protected.

KCR, who reached Nizamabad in the evening, participated in a roadshow from the Old Collector’s Office to Gandhi Chowk where he addressed a public gathering.

He predicted that the BJP would win less than 210 seats in the upcoming parliament elections. Calling on the people to vote for the BRS to defeat the BJP, he appealed to Muslims to extend their support to his party candidate. He accused BJP MP D Arvind of using intemperate language and spreading confusion in society.

Asserting that the BRS was the only party which could defeat the BJP, KCR said that Muslims should exercise their voting right carefully. “If Muslims vote for the Congress, it would help the BJP. Therefore, they should be careful.”

Dismissing the allegations that he was targeting the BJP because his daughter Kavitha was put in jail, the BRS supremo asserted that he was not afraid of anything.

Describing himself as a Hindu and ‘athma bandhu’ of Telangana, KCR said that Hindus and Muslims have been living like brothers. Not a single communal incident take place during the nine years of the BRS government, he said and added that the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore for the welfare of minorities.