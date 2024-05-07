BRS mortgaged Malkajgiri segment to BJP, says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment are being treated as second-class citizens even though they live in Hyderabad.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, addressed three meetings here on Monday evening.

He said that Cantonment authorities are charging higher prices for water and building permission, and reiterated his demand for merging Cantonment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP and BRS, he said that the “two parties have not given anything for Telangana except donkey’s egg”.

During three street corner meetings he addressed in Amberpet, Uppal, and Cantonment, he raised the slogan “Bye bye Modi” and said that the BRS has mortgaged Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment to the BJP and fielded a dummy candidate in the Lok Sabha election.

“The BRS fielded a scarecrow in the election. For the BRS, there is no election,” he said while expressing his disinclination to mention BRS Malkajgiri candidate’s name.

He also lashed out at BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and said: “Rajender and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao parted ways as they have differences in sharing the (ill-gotten) money.”

He also accused Rajender of helping KCR and his family members in their alleged “loot”.

Accusing the BJP of trying to scrap reservations, Revanth asked Rajender to select between “reservations-repealing BJP” and “reservations-supporting Congress”.

“The BJP is like a hanging knife over your head. Do we cut our throat even if it is a golden knife? If you vote for the BJP, reservations will be scrapped,” he said.

Speaking at Amberpet, Revanth exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the government at the Centre and urged the locals to ensure a Central minister post to Secunderabad Congress Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender. Comparing the BRS with the demonetised Rs 1,000 note, Revanth said that “the BRS only has past but not future”.